News

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shoot for the climax of their Eid 2020 release

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 07:45 PM

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The actors are currently on the last leg of their shooting schedule. The first look of Akshay was unveiled last year as he was sporting a saree standing next to a goddess idol. The actor will be playing the role of a transgender.

Recently, a few boomerang videos have surfaced online, and it looks like the team is currently filming the climax scene. It looked like they were shooting at a graveyard.

Have a look.

Recently, director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote, 'From Lakshmi bomb song shoot, I’m happy and proud to be working with the most hardworking, time punctual and down to earth Akshay Kumar sir and beyond all that a good human being.'

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Telugu film Kanchana. It is releasing on Eid 2020 and will face off Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Tags Akshay Kumar Kiara Advani shoot climax Eid 2020 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and Paras to go out on a date with the contestants
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge latest update I Shehnaaz and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here