Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani shoot for the climax of their Eid 2020 release

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The actors are currently on the last leg of their shooting schedule. The first look of Akshay was unveiled last year as he was sporting a saree standing next to a goddess idol. The actor will be playing the role of a transgender.

Recently, a few boomerang videos have surfaced online, and it looks like the team is currently filming the climax scene. It looked like they were shooting at a graveyard.

Have a look.

Recently, director Raghava Lawrence shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and wrote, 'From Lakshmi bomb song shoot, I’m happy and proud to be working with the most hardworking, time punctual and down to earth Akshay Kumar sir and beyond all that a good human being.'

Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Telugu film Kanchana. It is releasing on Eid 2020 and will face off Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.