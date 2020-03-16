Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pay tribute to Samrat Prithviraj at Somnath Temple!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 15:44
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pay tribute to Samrat Prithviraj at Somnath Temple!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi paid their respects at the historic Somnath temple today as a sign of salute to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s spirit, bravery and sacrifice to protect India’s freedom. Carrying Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s flag, they honoured the brave warrior who happens to be the last Hindu samrat of India. 

Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the glorious life of the brave king Prithviraj Chauhan and features Akshay Kumar in the titular role. He plays the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. As a part of a run up to the film’s release, director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is honouring his life and self-less contribution by carrying his flag to historic spots of India. 

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said, “Somnath Temple is embedded in the microcosm of Hinduism in India and is of remarkable significance as it was plundered for generations by merciless invaders of our country. We brought Samrat Prithviraj’s flag to the temple and sought blessings at this holy and pure place. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was the last Hindu Samrat who stood up to protect Bharatmata’s freedom and dignity from invaders and plunderers. We have made this film to salute his glorious spirit. After doing the Ganga puja with the flag at Varanasi, we are now paying a tribute to the brave warrior at Somnath Temple. It is an incredible moment for us as a team that wanted to bring the samrat’s life come alive on the big screen.”

The Somnath temple is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites for Hindus and is believed to be first among the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. The temple was reconstructed several times in the past after repeated destruction by multiple Muslim invaders and rulers, including Mahmud of Ghazni, who reportedly attacked the temple 17 times. Incidentally, Prithviraj’s arch enemy Mohammad of Ghor also ruled over Ghazni. He laid the foundation of Muslim rule in the Indian subcontinent which lasted for several centuries.

The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved princess Sanyogita in Samrat Prithviraj and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj Somnath Temple Hindu samrat Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 15:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oh No! After Anjum Faikh, Kundali Bhagya's Rishika Nag aka Natasha falls ill, shares the update on social | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Glamourous! Jasmin Bhasin looks drop dead gorgeous in these red outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Omg! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi, seeks revenge from this co-star of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Finally Agastya and Pakhi come together, share a loving hug
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Exclusive! Gehna to make Surya realize their love during the trial period amidst their divorce!
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
OOH LA LA: Jay Soni’s TRANSFORMATION is a TEMPTING FEAST for your eyes; Checkout his DROOL WORTHY pictures!
MUMBAI: Jay Soni has come a long way in his career.(Also Read:...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Shocking! Sidhu Moose Wala had told Mika Singh that he could roam freely in Mumbai
Latest Video