Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's On-Screen Chemistry Shines in New Song Wallah Habibi from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is all set to charm audiences alongside Manushi Chhillar in the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The glimpse of their chemistry in the new song has ignited excitement among fans.

The excitement surrounding the fresh on-screen chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar has set the stage for a cinematic experience like no other and their song ‘Wallah Habibi’, which launched today, is a proof of their undeniable star power. 

Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of the Wadi Rum desert, “Wallah Habibi” is a visual feast for the senses, with stunning cinematography capturing the raw beauty of the iconic landscape which is a popular film landmark. 

As anticipation mounts to see Akshay Kumar in yet another high-octane role, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness this pairing on the big screen.
Alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar is another fresh Bollywood pair of Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff and Alaya F. 

Stay tuned as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' gears up to deliver an exhilarating ride filled with action, romance, and entertainment, with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar leading the charge into the hearts of audiences worldwide.

 

 

 

 

 


 

Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff Alaya F  tellychakkar
