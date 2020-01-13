Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan to collaborate for Aanand L Rai’s next?

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has started on a positive note with the release of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’. Both films are collecting well at the box office. Not only releases, but the year has started on a positive note in terms of announcements too.

Rumours of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush coming together for a film have been floated on the internet.

As per sources, Akshay has signed Aanand L Rai’s next, which will also star Sara and Dhanush. Although she is only two films old, Sara has already signed a film opposite Akki. This will be the first time that the trio will be doing a film together.

Well, it will definitely be interesting to see them on the big screen soon. Reports also say that the official announcement will be made soon.

Earlier, other reports suggested that the film is a love story and that the shooting of the same will begin in a few months.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for his next film Sooryavanshi. He has an amazing line-up including Bachhan Pandey, Prithviraj, Laxmi Bomb, and Bell Bottom, and one Amazon web series.

Meanwhile, Sara is busy with her shoot for Love Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali.