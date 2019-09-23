News

Akshay Kumar to be the FIRST guest on Maniesh Paul’s Bollywood game show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 02:34 PM

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul, is a light-hearted fun Bollywood game show. It will see stars coming and playing games related to Bollywood. The first guest on it will be the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. 

According to the reports, Maniesh mentioned that it was he who approached Akshay with the idea of him opening his show. He stated that he has always been a big fan of the Khiladi and has looked up to him always. Maniesh mentioned that when he spoke about the idea to Akshay, he immediately agreed. The popular host was extremely excited as one of his favourite stars would be coming on his game show to kick it off. 

Maniesh said, “When I approached Akshay sir for it, he said, ‘Maniesh tera show hai, baat hi khatam’, I’ll be there for you’. He is a superstar with zero attitude. He is super grounded. He is so forthcoming — he won’t say main ye nahi karunga ya karunga. He gets involved in the show. He has been a guest on other shows I have hosted and it’s always been a lot of fun. We have a Punjabi connect and our humour matches.” 

Tags > Maniesh Paul, Masti With Maniesh Paul, Bollywood, Zero, Akshay Kumar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the ramp of India Kids Fashion Week 2019

Celebs at the ramp of India Kids Fashion Week 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh

past seven days