Akshay Kumar to be the FIRST guest on Maniesh Paul’s Bollywood game show

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul’s show, Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul, is a light-hearted fun Bollywood game show. It will see stars coming and playing games related to Bollywood. The first guest on it will be the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.



According to the reports, Maniesh mentioned that it was he who approached Akshay with the idea of him opening his show. He stated that he has always been a big fan of the Khiladi and has looked up to him always. Maniesh mentioned that when he spoke about the idea to Akshay, he immediately agreed. The popular host was extremely excited as one of his favourite stars would be coming on his game show to kick it off.



Maniesh said, “When I approached Akshay sir for it, he said, ‘Maniesh tera show hai, baat hi khatam’, I’ll be there for you’. He is a superstar with zero attitude. He is super grounded. He is so forthcoming — he won’t say main ye nahi karunga ya karunga. He gets involved in the show. He has been a guest on other shows I have hosted and it’s always been a lot of fun. We have a Punjabi connect and our humour matches.”