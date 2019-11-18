News

Akshay Kumar creates a world record with music video; crosses 100 million views in short span

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Just a few days ago, Akshay Kumar treated his fans with his his first-ever music video, Filhall, featuring Nupur Sanon. Within no time, the video crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The song is very soulful to hear and is making everyone croon.

Akshay shared this good news with his fans with a post on his Twitter account. He shared the video and thanked B Praak, who has lent his voice to the romantic ballad. He also thanked Nupur; Jaani, the lyricist; Arvinder Khaira, the director; and Azeem Dayani, the producer; as well as his fans who made it possible.

Well, there is no doubt that the actor is on a roll with all his movies this year being blockbuster hits. He is raising the bar high for all other actors.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, Filhall, Jaani, Arvinder Khaira, Azeem Dayani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
18 Nov 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Nov 2019 07:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan Khan EVICTED; reveals about his relationship with Rashmi, Amrita Dhanoa controversy and more
Arhaan Khan EVICTED; reveals about his... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani

past seven days