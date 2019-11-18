Akshay Kumar creates a world record with music video; crosses 100 million views in short span

MUMBAI: Just a few days ago, Akshay Kumar treated his fans with his his first-ever music video, Filhall, featuring Nupur Sanon. Within no time, the video crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The song is very soulful to hear and is making everyone croon.



Akshay shared this good news with his fans with a post on his Twitter account. He shared the video and thanked B Praak, who has lent his voice to the romantic ballad. He also thanked Nupur; Jaani, the lyricist; Arvinder Khaira, the director; and Azeem Dayani, the producer; as well as his fans who made it possible.



Well, there is no doubt that the actor is on a roll with all his movies this year being blockbuster hits. He is raising the bar high for all other actors.



Check out the post here.

#FILHALL toh yun hai ki 100 MILLION views ka celebration ho raha hai

When I’d heard this song I knew it was extraordinary but never did I expect such a great response. A big THANK YOU to @BPraak @NupurSanon @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 and most importantly YOU all pic.twitter.com/wS4OxkJiU8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2019