Akshay Kumar denies fall-out with Rohit Shetty in this hilarious way

MUMBAI: Recently, there was a report doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty had a fallout and that the star had walked out of a movie. Karan Johar was the mediator, so Khiladi Kumar came up with a funny video to confirm that there is no such thing happening.



The 30-second video, shared by Akshay on social media on Tuesday, begins with Katrina showing a news report to the camera, and saying Akshay and Rohit had fall-out... watch it live.



The video then shows Akshay and Rohit lunging at each other, throwing punches, and having to be pulled away from each other by a group of extras. 'We had a fallout!' Akshay yells, 'Hume ladna padega' (We’ll have to fight). The video ends with both Akshay and Rohit lying on the floor, exhausted from their fight. Several people left reactions to the post. While some left laughing emojis, others commended Akshay for his sense of humour.



This is the first time that Akshay and Rohit have collaborated, and AK and Katrina will be coming after 9 years together to set the screen on fire.