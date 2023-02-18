Akshay Kumar make-up artist Shravan Vishwakarma attacked by a leopard on sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, rushed to hospital

Giving an account of the horrific incident, Shravan said that he first saw a pig crossing the road and later when he thought of getting out of the area and increased the speed of his bike, he saw a leopard chasing the pig…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 12:21
MUMBAI :Akshay Kumar’s makeup man on the sets of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger shroff, seems to have been attacked by a wild leopard. While dropping his friend on the bike at night at Film city, Akshay Kumar’s make-up man Shravan Vishwakarma’s bike collided with a passing leopard on the road. He reportedly fell from his bike and was later found by some local people who took him for treatment.

Giving an account of the horrific incident, Shravan said that he first saw a pig crossing the road and later when he thought of getting out of the area and increased the speed of his bike, he saw a leopard chasing the pig. He suddenly collided with the leopard and the next thing he knew he had fallen on the road and the leopard was roaming around him. He said he doesn’t remember what happened after that.

Some local people found him injured on the road and rushed him to a doctor for treatment. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital and is under recovery.

Meanwhile, President of All India Cine Workers (AICWA)-Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has requested that the government do something about the safety of workers. He stated that thousands of shoots take place in Film City at night and this leopard has been on the prowl for a long time. At most places there aren't even proper street lights, and because of this accidents like these are taking place on a regular basis.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Credit- TOI

