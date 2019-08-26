News

Akshay Kumar moves Laxmmi Bomb release to Eid 2020

26 Aug 2019 08:36 PM

MUMBAI: Film buffs know that Salman Khan starrer Inshallah has now been postponed indefinitely. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film was to bring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for the first time on big screen. With the project now put on the back burner, Akshay Kumar, who had Laxmmi Bomb releasing a week before Eid has now moved the release date to Eid 2020. Announcing the same, the makers wrote, "Laxmmi Bomb to come on Eid 2020 to release on 22nd May 2020.."

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie is being directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of Tamil film titled Kanchana which had proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Earlier the movie ran into a problem after the release date of the movie was announced without consulting Raghava, however, he came on board again after a series of deliberations between both the parties. 

