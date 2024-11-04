Akshay Kumar remains on top of the game with his top-notch action in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is undeniably one of the most credible action stars in Bollywood. Long before the action genre was even carefully carved, Akshay performed stunts that were never attempted before. Not just this, Akshay is also one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry. In his latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay has performed never seen before stunts that would leave everyone amazed.

Be it on a plane, or a running car, or in the deserts of Jordan, Akshay has performed high-octane stunts that have never been seen before on screen. While he pushes the envelope to the fullest, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is undoubtedly the finest action film he has been a part of.

Akshay Kumar who is the Bollywood pioneer of action, hailed the film as his best action film yet, and the excitement among fans to watch him on the big screen is soaring as box office sales sky-rocket.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and music by Zee Music. The film is slated to release on April 11, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.