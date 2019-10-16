Akshay Kumar was the first choice for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

MUMBAI: Farhan Akthar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was one of the most successful movies of the year 2013. It also managed to enter the 100-crore club. Although Farhan did a fabulous job in it, he wasn’t the original choice for the movie.



The director had offered the movie to Akshay Kumar, but the superstar declined it, as things didn’t work out then. Luck was in favour of Farhan Akhtar. However, it certainly was not the only factor. The talented actor put in a tremendous amount of hard work for this inspiring biopic.



Although athlete Milkha Singh reportedly wanted Akshay Kumar to portray his role on screen, he was later extremely impressed by Farhan's performance. Meanwhile, Akshay went on to do Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, which was a disaster at the box office.