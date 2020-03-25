Akshay to those who won't take lockdown seriously: Have you lost it?

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar can't figure out why some people will not take the concept of lockdown seriously in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, as is apparent in a new video the Bollywood superstar has posted.

"Have some people lost it? Who all are not understanding the meaning of lockdown? Lockdown means you are supposed to stay at home, with your family and not roaming around in the streets. Are you trying to show how brave you are by stepping out? It is not going to help. You will end up landing in the hospital and affect your family as well. Nobody will be safe if you behave in a careless manner. I'm requesting you with folded hands please use your brain," Akshay says in the video.

The actor continues: "I perform stunts in films, blow cars and hang from helicopters but this disease is not a joke, the world is going through an extremely difficult situation. You can be your family's hero but be a real Khiladi of life by staying at home. Stay at home till the government advises you to. This will help you and your family stay safe. We have waged a war against corona, we have to defeat it and we don't have a choice. Wash your hands regularly and please stay put at your homes."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote: "At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk. ?#StayAtHomeSaveLives."

In an earlier video, the actor expressed concern for passengers who, despite getting stamped for home quarantine at the airport, are roaming around freely in public all over the country, which increases the risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic.