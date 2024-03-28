Akshaye Khanna Birthday: Dil Chahta Hai to Hungama; 5 must-watch films of the handsome actor

After Salman Khan, the actor has maintained his reputation as an eligible bachelor. He made an impactful debut in Himalaya Putra which also starred his late father Vinod Khanna.
Akshaye Khanna

MUMBAI : Akshaye Khanna is one of the few actors in Bollywood who managed to create a huge impact with every single film of his. After Salman Khan, the actor has maintained his reputation as an eligible bachelor. He made an impactful debut in Himalaya Putra which also starred his late father Vinod Khanna.

Akshaye’s signature style of walking, talking and acting has made him a household name. As the handsome actor celebrates his 49th birthday today, let us take a peek at his must watch films that earned him a huge fan following over the years. 

Drishyam 2

Akshaye plays the role of an IPS Officer Tarun Ahlawat. He will stop at nothing to uncover the mystery behind Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Akshaye played the character very well.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akshaye’s character Siddharth who falls in love with an older woman, made the audience fall in love with him. His pairing with Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and their exciting road trip to Goa was the highlight of the film.

Hungama

His portrayal of Videocon Jeetu in the Priyadarshan directorial is one of his most memorable films. The comedy, love triangle with Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani packed a punch at the box office.

Humraaz

Akshaye played a negative role just with as much ease as he plays a lead hero’s role. The actor plays the role of Karan who along with his GF played by Ameesha Patel are all set to loot a cruise owner Raj played by Bobby Deol. 

Race

Akshaye once again plays the antagonist in this thrilling ride. The twists, turns and suspense of the film will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the film. A must watch for Akshaye Khanna fans.

