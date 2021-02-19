Alanna Panday raises temperature with her latest Bikini post

MUMBAI: Internet sensation and sister of actress Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her hotness and her fitness posts, the diva never fails to impress her fans with her posts and treat them with her yoga activities, bikini pictures and more.

Over the time the diva has become a social media star and already ruling the hearts of millions, with her hot looks and amazing fitness routine, whenever there is a new post the diva manages to grab the eyeballs of the fans and we too cannot take our eye off her posts, having said that this time the diva was seen raising the temperature with her hotness yet again as she was spotted in Bikini.

Have a look:

Redefining hotness and her looks all over again is what we notice in this picture, fans are already not keeping calm showering their love for the star, and surely the star deserves it all, and we look forward to see more of such amazing jaw dropping pictures of the star in the future days

