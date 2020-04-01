News

Alaya F is beaming with joy as she watches her debut performance, “Jawaani Jaaneman for the 500th time”

01 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Making a remarkable place in the industry by serving a pheonomenal debut performance with Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F has stolen all the appreciation of the critics and audiences, alike. Alaya F is still enjoying the success swing for Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya recently shared how the actress is fan-girling over her own performance as she plays the movie now that it is available on OTT platform. Sharing on Instagram, Alaya says, "Seeing Jawaani Jaaneman for the 500th time on @primevideoin and my excitement level is still 5000000000!!! Thank you for all the love!! watch it now now nowwww!!!"

The video highlights how the actress is so excited to see her own performance and is seen dancing to the tunes of Ole Ole 2.0. Alaya is just excited as a little child who would be super happy to see her own favourite on TV. The video ends with the actress jumping with sheer pride and joy.

Alaya has truly made all her firsts so memorable- her silver screen debut followed by her debut ramp walk, followed by gracing the cover of a leading magazine. All the debuts of the actress have just been memorable and pheonomenal. ’The girl of the moment’ has caught the attention of many producers and we can already visualise her in some more path breaking characters, leaving a trail worth admiring.

After making a remarkable debut, we will be seeing Alaya F in Pooja Entertainment's next.

