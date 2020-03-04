News

Alaya F geared up for Puma shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Nepotism might be a debatable topic, but nothing can stop a talented actor from growing in life. And Alaya F has proved this with her stellar performance in her debut movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Also, apart from her unmatched acting skills, she has become the new fashionista of B-town. This time, Alaya went for a jazzy ath-leisure ensemble, and guess what? It left us speechless!

The actress' debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, which is produced by Pooja Entertainment, released on 31 January. Before the film had even completed a week's run, she has announced her next project with the same banner. The film is untitled while the name of the director has also been kept under wraps.

