Alaya F: I really do need to stop slouching

MUMBAI : Actress Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph on Instagram but it is the caption that grabs your attention.

In the image, she is seen sitting on a chair and slouching for a pose. The daughter of actress Pooja Bedi is seen dressed in a grey tube top and black faux leather pants.

"It looks cool as a pose in a photo but I really do need to stop slouching," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 36.3K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alaya recently took up the 50 push-up challenge.

"#ChallengingAF - 50 Push Up Challenge. There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best," she had captioned the video.

On the work front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut this year with the film "Jawaani Jaaneman". Also, she had already signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

