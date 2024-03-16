Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil

MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant political milestones.The film presents USA at war with itself, in which ordinary citizens take up arms against each other and blood runs in the streets.‘Civil War’ Imagines America’s Worst-Case-Scenario Right Around the Corner.

In India, amidst a surge of political cinema (i.e. The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Article 370, JNU, etc), ‘CIVIL WAR’ promises to fuel a thought-provoking conversation as we approach the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

America is in a rough place right now —Right vs. left, blue vs. red, blind faith vs. biased truth. What was once an ideological divide now seems like an unbridgeable chasm. Imagining a not-so-distant future that you might accidentally mistake it for the present, in which the USA is once more at war against itself. The premise is a perfect opportunity to take a cold, hard, genre-inflected look at the American experiment’s current slouching toward self-destruction

By exploring the unwavering commitment to truth through the lens of journalism, "Civil War" has the potential to spark vital discourse and inspire viewers to critically evaluate the information they encounter.

Alex Garland’s latest which is a wholly consuming thought-provoking warepic, a deeply fascinating intimate piece that uses the experience and motivations of a group of military-embedded journalists to highlight the chilling reality of living in a world that never learns.

Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst plays a jaded photojournalist documenting the end of democracy as we know it in what's sure to be one of the year’s most controversial films.This gritty, war-torn film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons.

One of the most anticipated movies in a contentious Red vs. Blue election year, A24‘s Civil War made its grand splash Thursday night in the Texas democratic stronghold of Austin

If one is to engage honestly with “Civil War,’ one must also engage with the state of journalism. It is impossible not to in a country that has seen fascism rear its ugly head and reactionary conspiracies take hold in response to cascading existential crises. In the case of “Civil War” it culminates in violence that consumes the country.

The dystopian future movie depicting the harrowing & senseless realities of waris set in a U.S. in which a three-term demagogue president rules (sound scary familiar? He’s played by Nick Offerman). Civil War follows a war journalist, played by Kirsten Dunst, as she traverses a very hostile America.

Given the election year we’re in and the feeling that we’re about to reprise a truly contentious contest for the country’s highest office, however, it’s hard not to think we’re on the brink of a second conflict between citizens on our own soil. It can happen here. It can happen again.

There Garland said he wanted to make journalists the heroes in Civil War because in “every democracy they aren’t a luxury, but a necessity.”

“Civil War” follows a group of journalists. At the center of this is veteran war photographer Lee, played by an understated yet completely enthralling Kirsten Dunst, who has seen more death than many would in a lifetime. Now, she must cover a conflict in her own country and grapple with what this means. She takes aspiring young photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) under her wing as she plans to travel across the country with her colleagues Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) to interview the president (Offerman) before what is believed to be the violent end of his regime.

While political films often touch upon pressing social issues, they frequently oversimplify the role of journalists. However, Alex Garland's "Civil War," backed by A24 as their most ambitious project yet, courageously confronts this flawed narrative.

The film delivers a raw portrayal of the physical and psychological hardships journalists endure in conflict zones - risking their lives amidst bullets, shelling, kidnappings, and death threats to uncover the unvarnished truth.