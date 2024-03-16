Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil

The Hollywood Reporter says “A24’s CIVIL WAR movie provokes timing debate amid some fearing actual civil war in US.”India eagerly anticipates the film's release across cinema screens on 19th April.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 15:35
movie_image: 
Alex Garland

MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant political milestones.The film presents USA at war with itself, in which ordinary citizens take up arms against each other and blood runs in the streets.‘Civil War’ Imagines America’s Worst-Case-Scenario Right Around the Corner.

In India, amidst a surge of political cinema (i.e. The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Article 370, JNU, etc), ‘CIVIL WAR’ promises to fuel a thought-provoking conversation as we approach the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

America is in a rough place right now —Right vs. left, blue vs. red, blind faith vs. biased truth. What was once an ideological divide now seems like an unbridgeable chasm. Imagining a not-so-distant future that you might accidentally mistake it for the present, in which the USA is once more at war against itself. The premise is a perfect opportunity to take a cold, hard, genre-inflected look at the American experiment’s current slouching toward self-destruction

By exploring the unwavering commitment to truth through the lens of journalism, "Civil War" has the potential to spark vital discourse and inspire viewers to critically evaluate the information they encounter.
Alex Garland’s latest which is a wholly consuming thought-provoking warepic, a deeply fascinating intimate piece that uses the experience and motivations of a group of military-embedded journalists to highlight the chilling reality of living in a world that never learns.

Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst plays a jaded photojournalist documenting the end of democracy as we know it in what's sure to be one of the year’s most controversial films.This gritty, war-torn film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Jesse Plemons.

One of the most anticipated movies in a contentious Red vs. Blue election year, A24‘s Civil War made its grand splash Thursday night in the Texas democratic stronghold of Austin

If one is to engage honestly with “Civil War,’ one must also engage with the state of journalism. It is impossible not to in a country that has seen fascism rear its ugly head and reactionary conspiracies take hold in response to cascading existential crises. In the case of “Civil War” it culminates in violence that consumes the country.

The dystopian future movie depicting the harrowing & senseless realities of waris set in a U.S. in which a three-term demagogue president rules (sound scary familiar? He’s played by Nick Offerman). Civil War follows a war journalist, played by Kirsten Dunst, as she traverses a very hostile America.

Given the election year we’re in and the feeling that we’re about to reprise a truly contentious contest for the country’s highest office, however, it’s hard not to think we’re on the brink of a second conflict between citizens on our own soil. It can happen here. It can happen again. 

There Garland said he wanted to make journalists the heroes in Civil War because in “every democracy they aren’t a luxury, but a necessity.”

“Civil War” follows a group of journalists. At the center of this is veteran war photographer Lee, played by an understated yet completely enthralling Kirsten Dunst, who has seen more death than many would in a lifetime. Now, she must cover a conflict in her own country and grapple with what this means. She takes aspiring young photographer Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) under her wing as she plans to travel across the country with her colleagues Joel (Wagner Moura) and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) to interview the president (Offerman) before what is believed to be the violent end of his regime.

While political films often touch upon pressing social issues, they frequently oversimplify the role of journalists. However, Alex Garland's "Civil War," backed by A24 as their most ambitious project yet, courageously confronts this flawed narrative. 

The film delivers a raw portrayal of the physical and psychological hardships journalists endure in conflict zones - risking their lives amidst bullets, shelling, kidnappings, and death threats to uncover the unvarnished truth.

Alex Garland CIVIL WAR The Hollywood Reporter The Kashmir Files The Kerala Story Article 370 JNU Kirsten Dunst Academy Award Wagner Moura Cailee Spaeny Stephen McKinley Henderson Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 15:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi attempts to suicide, Anirudh hides her death note
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Esha returns home drunk during the Maha Shivratri pooja
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant...
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry,...
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Bapodra loses the election
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Recent Stories
Alex Garland
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manan Bhardwaj
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
Rockstar DSP
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram account revealed; Username includes his and Alia Bhatt's birth dates
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married, here are the first pictures
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 8: Ajay Devgn starrer holds it's grip on 2nd Friday
Madgaon Express
Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express madness to get double! Reportedly, Fukrey's cast might have an interesting cameo in the comedy entertainer