Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules" don't allow him to. Ians IANS
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 12:45
movie_image: 
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

MUMBAI :Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules" don't allow him to.

Amid the release date announcement of 'Fukrey 3', the poster created a tizzy as it did not feature the fourth 'Fukra' Ali Fazal. He has now come out with a statement saying that he will not be a part of the third installment.

Ali in a statement said: "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Everyone is asking if Zafar will come or. But Sorry, not this time.")

He added: "Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zafar sometimes has become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)"

Ali said: "Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to."

"I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!"

The third installment of actors Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha's comedy film 'Fukrey' is all set to hit the big screen on September 7 on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

'Fukrey 3', which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' Pankaj Tripathi Zafar Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King...
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
MUMBAI :Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules"...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section, here are some of the trending news of the day