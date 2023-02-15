Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his works such as 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul', is a member of the Academy in the US.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 18:42
movie_image: 
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

MUMBAI :  Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his works such as 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul', is a member of the Academy in the US.

The duty-bound actor recently attended the prestigious Oscar luncheon representing India.

India has three nominations in the Oscars race this year with Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes', 'RRR' being nominated for Best Original Song and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers' directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

Talking about the same, Ali expressed, "It was great to be there alongside Shaunak and Guneet as a representative of Indian cinema. 'All That Breathes' is one of the most iconic films I have seen in the recent past and to be there to see the film and our cinema being celebrated was truly a proud moment".

The luncheon was attended by Hollywood big wigs including international superstar, Tom Cruise. Ali was elected as a member of the Academy in 2018, back then making him one of the youngest members from India. Ali who is in LA as part of his work commitments joined the talented bunch and extended his cheer for the Indian films representing the country.

Credit -IANS

 

Ali Fazal Death On The Nile Victoria & Abdul Shaunak Sen All That Breathes RRR Hollywood Indian films TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 18:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Meet’s Prachi Kadam to Exclusive! Meet’s Prachi Kadam to be part of Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash?part of Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash?
MUMBAI:Prachi Kadam is a popular social media influencer turned actor.She is an actress, dancer, fashion model, and...
Master Chef India Season 7 : Priyanka Biswas wins the immunity challenge round; will have a faceoff with one of the top most chefs in order to win the immunity pin
MUMBAI :MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
MUMBAI :  Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his works such as 'Death on the Nile' and 'Victoria & Abdul', is a...
Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'
MUMBAI : With dhol-beats, whistles and loud cheers, 'Bigg Boss 16' runner-up Shiv Thakare was welcomed in Maharashtra's...
Five intriguing films that everybody is waiting for in 2023
MUMBAI:New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) The enormous success of "Pathaan" has put an end to all questions about whether...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise
Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
"Lagta hai Pant pehena Bhul gayi" Nerizens trolls Bipasha Basu on her dress
"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day some of the wittiest answer
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Tiger 3
Check out some amazing BTS glimpses from the movie Tiger 3
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking" Netizens troll Palak Tiwari
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari