Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Merchant is known for being part of many shows over the years. He is remembered fondly for roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Sadda Haq. The actor was also part of the controversial reality show, Lockupp. According to a report by the Times of India, Ali is all set for a big Bollywood debut in a lead role.

At present, not much is known about the film, but the Times of India report mentions that the project will also have Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Faizuddin Siddiqui starring in it. They further add that the film is also written by Faizuddin Siddiqui, and produced by him and Nawazuddin too. The film is said to be directed by award-winning director Shadab Khan, known for films such as ‘BA Pass 2’, ‘X or Y’, ‘Rabia & Olivia’ and an upcoming web-show titled ‘Uddhamgard’. Shooting of the film appears to be currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

While Ali Merchant already has a large body of work to his name, it is indeed exciting that his fans and everyone will now get to see him as a big screen hero too!

Stay Tuned as we await more details on this exciting film!