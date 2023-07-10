Ali Merchant set to make Bollywood debut as a lead, in a film produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 19:54
movie_image: 
Ali

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Merchant is known for being part of many shows over the years.  He is remembered fondly for roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Sadda Haq. The actor was also part of the controversial reality show, Lockupp. According to a report by the Times of India, Ali is all set for a big Bollywood debut in a lead role.

At present, not much is known about the film, but the Times of India report mentions that the project will also have Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Faizuddin Siddiqui starring in it. They further add that the film is also written by Faizuddin Siddiqui, and produced by him and Nawazuddin too. The film is said to be directed by award-winning director Shadab Khan, known for films such as ‘BA Pass 2’, ‘X or Y’, ‘Rabia & Olivia’ and an upcoming web-show titled ‘Uddhamgard’. Shooting of the film appears to be currently underway in Uttar Pradesh.

While Ali Merchant already has a large body of work to his name, it is indeed exciting that his fans and everyone will now get to see him as a big screen hero too!

Stay Tuned as we await more details on this exciting film!

ALI MERCHANT Nawazuddin Siddiqui faizuddin siddiqui Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sadda Haq Shadab Khan BA Pass 2 Rabia & Olivia Uddhamgard TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 19:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Shahid
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
Tabu
Woah! Tabu talks about playing a police officer in her previous films and a RAW agent in the upcoming one
Priyanka
OMG! Priyanka Chopra wants to protect her nieces amid the Sophie Turner - Joe Jonas divorce
Sharad
Happy Birthday Sharad Kelkar!From Bahubaali to XXX: Return of Xander Cage, times when the actor left us speechless with his intense voiceover
Atlee
What! Atlee refers to Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan as 'wife' and 'mother', here's why