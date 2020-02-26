News

Alia Bhatt and Sajid Nadiadwala to team up once again

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is on a roll. The actress got much love and appreciation from the audiences, and her movies went to break records. She has delivered some amazing performances in movies like Gully Boy, Highway, Dear Zindagi, and Udta Punjab and also bagged a Filmfare award recently for Gully Boy.

As per sources, after directing the Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, Saket Chaudhary will work on another social-drama laced with humour and a message, to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Saket had confirmed the news but refused to divulge details at the time. Now, we have learnt that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the lead role.

 Alia has liked the script of Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary's next. The yet-to-titled film, as per sources close to the development, will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and Alia will be signing on the dotted lines soon.

 A source close to the development informed the daily that a leading actor opposite Alia is yet to be brought on board and the team will lock the shooting schedule once the cast is in place. Saket, if the report is to be believed, has begun the race for suitable locations.             

Work-wise, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is releasing on December 4, 2020.

Before that, she will showcase her mafia queen avatar with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiadwadi, scheduled to release on September 11, 2020. Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR are also on her plate.

