Alia Bhatt begins shooting for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday began shooting for her upcoming multilingual multistarrer RRR, directed by Bahubali helmer SS Rajamouli.

The filmmaker on Monday retweeted a tweet originally posted by the film's official Twitter page to announce Alia joining the shoot. It reads: "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on his verified Instagram account: "ALIA BHATT JOINS #RRR SHOOT... #AliaBhatt joined #RRRMovie shoot today... #RRRMovie stars #JrNTR, #RamCharan, #AjayDevgn and #AliaBhatt... Directed by #SSRajamouli... Produced by DVV Danayya... Will release in multiple languages."

In the film, Alia will play a character called Sita.

The film has Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in central roles. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is also a part of the cast.

Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi coming up.