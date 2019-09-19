Alia Bhatt criticised for yelling at her bodyguard

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, who has acted in films like Raazi and Highway, has found herself mired in a controversy. Well, she has been criticised for yelling at her bodyguard.



A video of the actress yelling at her bodyguard is doing the rounds on social media and her fans aren’t very impressed. In the same, Alia can be seen trying to dodge media and fans, as she stepped out from her car. Further, as soon as Alia’s bodyguard moves towards her to offer her protection from the shutterbugs, she looked at him and appeared to be speaking in a rude tone to him. In the video, she could be heard yelling, "aap log jaaiye aage" and "aap log chaliye," to the bodyguards. This didn’t go down well with the fans, as they trolled the actress for her unnecessary behaviour.Take a look at the video below: