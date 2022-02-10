Alia Bhatt: I want to be part of the process behind the camera

Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt, who made her debut as a producer with 'Darlings', said that she will set out goals with shows, movies, or podcasts to create content that connects with an extremely high emotional core and added that she wants to be a part of the process behind the camera.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 14:30
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt: I want to be part of the process behind the camera

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt, who made her debut as a producer with 'Darlings', said that she will set out goals with shows, movies, or podcasts to create content that connects with an extremely high emotional core and added that she wants to be a part of the process behind the camera.

Alia Bhatt was speaking at Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2022, a prestigious ceremony felicitating prodigious changemakers across industries. The event took place on September 30.

Alia said: "It seemed to be financially the right thing to do. I wouldn't want to load the production and wanted to take a back-end perspective. That led me to realise how interested I am behind the camera. Ten years into this industry, I made my first movie, 'Darlings'. The experience has been so substantial that it has strengthened my motto to continuously grow."

She added: "Mine is still a boutique production house. I'll set out goals with shows, movies, or podcasts to create content that connects with an extremely high emotional core. I want to be a part of the process behind the camera," said Alia.

Talking about the salient features she looks for to collaborate with a brand, Alia said: "It's the brand value that has to make sense and match my purpose. At the end of the day, I won't wear an outfit that goes against my personality. Every collaboration boils down to a two-way relationship that works both ways. I have to believe in the brand and vice-versa. Without an authentic collaboration, the purpose will be defeated, and the audience will know that."

When asked about her style of investment, Alia stated that she keeps looking for demand gaps.

Alia recently announced that she's venturing into maternity wear.

"Today, I launched Edamamma, a maternity line. What started out as a gap in my wardrobe, turned out to be my maternity line. I was noticing a certain style in maternity wear in general and wanted to bring my own style to it."

SOURCE IANS 

Bollywood actress mum-to-be Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' I made my first movie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'
MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for...
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West isn't done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The 'Famous' hitmaker, who didn't...
Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'