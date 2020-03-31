Alia Bhatt learns THIS while self-quarantining; check

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and adorable Bollywood actresses. Known for films like Gully Boy, Raazi and Student of the Year, the actress has been winning hearts with her acting chops.

As we know due to coronavirus, people are maintaining social distancing by remaining indoors. People are utilizing this time by doing various things. Bollywood celebrities have been sharing videos and pictures of what they have been doing while self-quarantining. Katrina Kaif is busy with household chores such as doing dishes, sweeping floors, Deepika Padukone is learning to play the piano. Now, Alia Bhatt has given us a glimpse into a new skill she is learning. Amid lockdown, Alia Bhatt has decided to learn something new and add a new skill to her arsenal.

The actress, who recently sparked speculations of having moved in with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, has now taken an online course on creative writing. She shared a picture of her tab, which reads, “The craft of plot, with Brando Skyhorse.” In fact, this isn’t just some way to pass her time, the actress is actually serious about this course and is even taking notes! Sharing the picture on her Instagram feed, Alia captioned it, “Stay home (and) .. learn something new.”

