News

Alia Bhatt in talks with Dinesh Vijan for his next horror comedy?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, daughter of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her acting debut as a child actor in 1999 thriller Sangharsh. And later, she made her mark in Bollywood movies such as Highway, Gullyboy, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and others. Bhatt got her first leading role in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. She has sung six of her film songs including ‘Samjhawan Unplugged’.

 Alia also garnered loads of love and appreciation for her movie Gully Boy for which she got Filmfare as well. Now as per sources, the actress will debut in the genre of horror comedy with a film to be produced by none other that Dinesh Vijan and directed by debutant Yogesh Chandekar.

Dinesh Vijan is a director and producer and known for his movies like  Lukka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, Made in China, and Stree. It would be interesting to see how the duo would take the horror comedy genre ahead and what they have got to offer to the audience.

On the work note, Alia is currently busy shooting Brahmastra and Takht. Post that, she will gear up for her new project Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali which is set to release on 11 September 2020.

Tags Alia Bhatt Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt Highway Gullyboy Udta Punjab Raazi Samjhawan Brahmastra TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In Pics: Special screening of 'Dheet Patangey

more slideshows Click Here
Cast of Devi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Cast of Devi graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here