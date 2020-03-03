Alia Bhatt in talks with Dinesh Vijan for his next horror comedy?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, daughter of famous filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, made her acting debut as a child actor in 1999 thriller Sangharsh. And later, she made her mark in Bollywood movies such as Highway, Gullyboy, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and others. Bhatt got her first leading role in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. She has sung six of her film songs including ‘Samjhawan Unplugged’.

Alia also garnered loads of love and appreciation for her movie Gully Boy for which she got Filmfare as well. Now as per sources, the actress will debut in the genre of horror comedy with a film to be produced by none other that Dinesh Vijan and directed by debutant Yogesh Chandekar.

Dinesh Vijan is a director and producer and known for his movies like Lukka Chuppi, Hindi Medium, Made in China, and Stree. It would be interesting to see how the duo would take the horror comedy genre ahead and what they have got to offer to the audience.

On the work note, Alia is currently busy shooting Brahmastra and Takht. Post that, she will gear up for her new project Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali which is set to release on 11 September 2020.