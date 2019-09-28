News

Alia Bhatt wishes beau Ranbir Kapoor on birthday with 'unseen pic'!

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: It’s Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday today and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned in wishing as well as celebrating her bae’s birthday!

Ranbir’s 37th birthday and last night, a party was held at his house where his ladylove, Alia was also present.

Today, Alia took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of Ranbir from their African trip to Maasai Mara Forest reserve in Kenya. A while back, photos of Ranbir and Alia had surfaced online in which both Brahmastra stars were seen chilling together. Now, Alia took to social media and shared an unseen photo of RK in which he is seen dressed casually in a navy blue tee with a cowboy hat and binoculars in his neck. The star looked absolutely handsome amidst the greenery of the lush forest.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt is all smiles with birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor & his mom Neetu Kapoor in INSIDE photos from the bash)

Alia wrote, “happy birthday you,” along with cake and star emoticon. While earlier this morning, Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had penned a wish for the Sanju star and later, Neetu Kapoor also shared some throwback photos of the actor from his childhood birthday parties.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday you

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

Meanwhile, photos from Ranbir’s birthday bash have been coming in and are going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had joined Ranbir and Alia for Ranbir’s birthday bash at his house.

Alia and Ranbir’s smiling pictures with Neetu Kapoor and others are over the internet.

TellyChakkar wishes Sawariya Kapooor a very Happy Birthday!

(Source: Pinkvilla)

