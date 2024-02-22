Alia Bhatt wraps next exciting film with THIS Archies actor

MUMBAI: Fans of Hindi movies always keep a good eye on the updates while the makers of Hindi movies keep the audience at the edge of their seats with announcements, teasers and trailers. When it comes to Hindi movie lovers, there are people in the audience who are big fans of Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt is that one actress who has been ruling the hearts of many with her performances over the years. The actress has given some really amazing performances in movies like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Student Of The Year, RRR, Darlings, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy and many more.

The actress began her career with the Karan Johar movie Student of the Year where the audience also got to watch the debut performance of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The movie was loved by the audience and recently, Alia Bhatt turned producer for the Amazon Prime series Poacher.

Talking about debuts, a while ago we got to see some actors making their debut in the Netflix movie The Archies. We got to see actors like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot making their debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

The movie got a mixed to negative review but there was one actor who became the talk of the town and that was Vedang Raina. While some compare him to a young Ranveer Singh, there were many who saw potential in the young actor.

Now it seems that the talent is on the path of rising up as Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are soon to be seen in a project together. The actors have finished wrapping up the project together and have posted on instagram. Check out the post below:

In the caption we get to see more details as it says that the movie is titled Jigra and will be released on 27th September. The movie is directed by Vasan Bala and is co-produced by Ali Bhatt along with Karan Johar.

It’ll be interesting to see Vedang Raina once again.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.