All that glitters! Check out Somy Ali’s brand new pictures!

MUMBAI: Somy Ali is raising temperatures by her brand new photoshoot done by Lynn Parks. Somy, who is based in the US, recently got some very stylish pictures clicked, and we are in awe!

Stunning in a metallic gold trench coat, belted dress, Somy looks ravishing. She completed the look with black, high-heeled boots. She went in for open hair and hard make up, and looking absolutely stunning. In some of the pictures, she reveals an orange tank top undernearth, which enhances her look!

Meanwhile, Somy runs a US based NGO called No More Tears. Through this, she tirelessly works to helps rehabilitate, support and rehome victims of domestic abuse and rape. She NGO focusses more on children and women and she often takes to social media to take about the causes she works for. Somy has always been an advocate for mental health and well being, and publicly talks about the same as well.