All the glitz and glam from last night’s IIFA!

19 Sep 2019 05:57 PM

MUMBAI: While the entertainment fraternity works incredibly hard to give their best in the films and often take home credit in the form of awards, the one event that they really look forward to is IIFA.

The biggest awards night of Bollywood is always a grand spectacle and a star-studded night indeed.

The event was held yesterday, and all the star waltz from Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to the who’s who of Bollywood was present in their best dressed attires.

Alia, Ranveer Singh, Vicky, Sara Ali Khan, Sriram Raghavan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, and many others won awards in various categories. The event saw amazing performances by Vicky, Ranveer, and Katrina Kaif.

Out of the many, some really impressed us with their style of dressing. Take a look for yourself and let us know who do you think was the best dressed of the lot!

