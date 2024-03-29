Allu Arjun receives early birthday present! Wax statue of the Icon Star unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 00:40
MUMBAI: National Award winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today. The Icon Star has made significant contributions to the entertainment sector, starring in several blockbuster films, including “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which achieved historical success. Following the global success of Pushpa 1: The Rise, the actor has added one more feather in his hat. 

Allu Arjun’s wax statue was unveiled today at Madame Tussauds Museum Dubai. He can be seen in his signature ‘Jhukega Nahi Sala’ pose from the blockbuster film Pushpa The Rise. The actor attended this grand ceremony in Dubai along with his family. He could be seen interacting with various publications and expressed his happiness and gratitude for this honour. 

What a better day than to chose March 28th for this special occasion as the actor completes 21 years in the Indian cinema industry on the same day. Marking these milestones in the actor’s life, this unveiling of wax statue came as a perfect birthday gift as Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8th. 

Meanwhile, the celebrations doubled for the star and his fans as the makers of "Pushpa" announced a special surprise on his birthday for his upcoming film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule." This has already sparked high anticipation amongst the fans. 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen as the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' slated to release on August 15th 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers & directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

