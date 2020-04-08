Allu Arjun’s next announced on his birthday titled PUSHPA; to release in five languages

MUMBAI: Superstar Allu Arjun has marked his birthday today, with one of the most ambitious announcements of his career titled ‘PUSHPA’. The film, which will have a simultaneous release in five languages including Hindi and a pan India footprint.

The makers shared the first look poster of the film in different languages. And the actor took to his social media and shared the same, as a treat to his fan base on his birthday. He posted , “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend

@ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia”

PUSHPA will be a huge PAN India film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

This movie also marks his third collaboration with filmmaker Sukumar after successful hits and acclaimed films like Arya and Arya 2.

The superstar is currently riding high on the sensational success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ that is one of the biggest hits in the history of south films.

Allu Arjun’s birthday has totally taken social media by storm. He holds one of the most loyal fanbases not just in the south but across India and the Indian population abroad.