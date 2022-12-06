Amaal Mallik: Have no plans to pursue an acting career in Bollywood

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who has always received appreciation for his music as well as for his screen presence in his music videos, says he has no plan to join acting.
Amaal Mallik: Have no plans to pursue an acting career in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who has always received appreciation for his music as well as for his screen presence in his music videos, says he has no plan to join acting.

The singer has appeared in music videos like 'Tu Mera Nahi', 'Pyaar Ek Tarfaa' and 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' and now planning to release a couple of more songs in the near future.

Considering the fact that his acting skill in his last released video 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' received so much love, the question of him joining acting comes naturally.

In conversation with IANS, Amaal said, "I know, many times I am suggested to try my hand in acting because my fans always write to me how they love watching me on-screen. But no, I have no plan to join Bollywood for acting. I am making music and I am super happy and content in my mind with it. I also think that my acting and expression look real in music videos because I only composed and sang those songs, so I know each emotion in and out. If I am acting in a film as a character, I have to fake expression, one has to be trained in that. I am only a trained musician."

The artiste also highlighted how he utilises time with more musical productivity.

"I think with the kind of music we are doing now, whether it is me, Bhai (Armaan), we are trying to bring back the Indi-pop era of 90's where Sonu, KK, Shaan sir used to sing some of the mind-blowing songs."

"With my 'Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main', 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', 'Barsaat' I tried to do that. I really have a musical vision for our independent music and I am working on it. Perhaps that is why I have no time for acting (laugh)," Amaal signed off.

