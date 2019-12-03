Amandeep Singh on playing a terrorist in Hotel Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Amandeep Singh is seen playing the youngest terrorist Imran in recently released action thriller film Hotel Mumbai. His character hailed from a small village in Pakistan and came from a very poor family. He had never seen money and realized after coming to Mumbai that life can also be so good. He had only stepped out of his village when he attended the boot camp for his training. He spoke the Punjabi language well and was obedient to his commander. Through the process, he had moments of doubts on his behaviour and eventually did question what they were doing.

Talking about his role, Amandeep shared, 'My character's name is Imran, is the youngest in the group. He comes from a very rural background. He is enthusiastic and full of life. He is an obedient boy doing his work. He will be getting money from the handlers (bhai jaan) who are heading the entire mission. He is just taking his orders from the person he respects and executing them into action. He does not know what terrorists or terrorism is. He is just doing the job he is paid for. But he is mainly doing this is to meet Allah. He is sent by the people of Allah to make sure that they should be considered in the world's races.'

On the entire experience of shooting for Hotel Mumbai, the actor shared, 'This is my debut international feature. I can’t tell you how professional the team was and how they have taken care of us. Our director is a brilliant person. He was very sure of what he wants, and he let us do our work in his imagined frame. He allowed us to explore and experience what a terrorist could do. It was an incredible experience working with all the great actors like Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Armie Hammer. They were really supportive, and I didn’t feel that they are big stars on the set.'

Finally, we asked about any interesting incident that he recalls, and he shared, 'When we were shooting, I was so much in the zone that I didn’t know when they said cut in many scenes, and one AD would come and say "Sir, it's cut. Camera is not rolling anymore."'

Good luck, Amandeep!