Amazing! Abhishek Kapoor’s Sharaabi to show his 4 years long sobriety journey

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kapoor is an Indian director, writer and producer who has brought to us movies like Fitoor, Kedarnath, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The director is well-known for introducing new, up and coming actors and actresses in his films. He had launched Farhan Akhtar and Prachi Desai in Rock On, the 2008 musical drama.

Also read - It took 4 years to bring 'Kai Po Che' to audience: Abhishek Kapoor

He later launched Sushant Singh Rajput in the classic film Kai Po Che. He had directed the film Kedarnath, which was Sara Ali Khan’s debut film.

Earlier there was a buzz that the director is coming up with a movie wherein we will get to see Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn in the main leads. This film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwala.

The excitement to see the film and their performances in it are building up, and fans cannot wait to see their look in the film.

Given that Abhishek Kapoor has been responsible for so many talents finding their way into the Hindi film industry, the director is now taking a step for himself.

As per sources, the director is about to release a new film named Sharaabi. The movie is going to be based on his journey of 4 years of sobriety. The movie is going to be a cinematic saga and will be loved by the audiences for sure.

Also read - Woah! Bekaboo’s Abhishek Kapur gets nostalgic about Kundali Bhagya and has THIS to say as he bids adieu after 6 years! Read for more

Tell us your views about the movie upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.