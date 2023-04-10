Amazing! Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast of Rajinikanth-led 'Thalaivar 170' for an exciting collaboration

Rajinikanth is now working on two further projects, one of which is his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and the other is an untitled collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Before departing for Thiruvananthapuram on October 3, Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at the Chennai airport.
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Superstar Rajinikanth's most recent film Jailer was a financial smash, is about to start work on his next movie with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. A wide range of celebrities was revealed as Thalaivar 170's cast members on Tuesday, October 3. Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar who has joined the Rajinikanth starrer, is one of them.

Tuesday's Lyca Productions announcement stated, “Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170.#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan.”

Rajinikanth: I don't see any progress in my acting

Along with Bachchan, important roles have been cast for Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the untitled project, which is being produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions label.

Before departing for Thiruvananthapuram on October 3, Rajinikanth spoke to reporters at the Chennai airport, “I’m doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie. The title for the movie is not decided yet.”

Even though the details of the movie are being kept a secret, rumors indicate that Rajinikanth will be playing a cop in Thalaivar 170.

Rajinikanth is now working on two further projects, one of which is his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and the other is an untitled collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

'My wife changed me with love', Rajinikanth says at 'Charukesi' rollout

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Hungama

