Amazing! Arjun Kapoor has an epic reaction to the rumours of his break-up with Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: The news that Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora have reportedly parted ways came as a shocker to all Bollywood fans. Sources said that Arjun and Malaika are headed for a break-up and the couple has decided to end their relationship after being together for about four years.

The news about their break-up went viral on the internet. And all their fans were praying that the two get back together. Now, taking to his social media handle, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has given an epic reaction to all the rumours.

The actor shared a lovely black-and-white mirror selfie of Malaika and him. He captioned the image as, "Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

Take a look at the picture.

The reports also said that Malaika had not stepped out of her house and had totally gone into isolation after the break-up. It was said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from all the limelight for a while.

On the other hand, Arjun was reportedly seen just a few days back at Rhea Kapoor's house, which is not far from Malaika's house in Mumbai. A source had revealed that Arjun didn't step into Malaiaka's house to meet her.

