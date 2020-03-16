Amazing! Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati to feature in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan?

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness their superstar back on screen. Post Aanand L. Rais Zero, Shah Rukh took a sabbatical.

Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness their superstar back on screen. Post Aanand L. Rais Zero, Shah Rukh took a sabbatical. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has been on a  spree of announcing endless projects, and they all look promising with some of the biggest directors in the industry. The superstar had shared the teaser of his much-anticipated action entertainer, Jawan, by Atlee, and it looks absolutely stellar.

Tollywood's handsome hunk Rana Daggubati will be seen in the Jawan. There are reports that Rana Daggubati will be playing an important role in the film. Nothing has been finalized as of now, but the makers will confirm and make an official announcement soon.

Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra will play important roles in the movie. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play a cameo role in Jawan. The shooting of the film is happening in Hyderabad. On the work front, Rana Daggubati has 3 film releases already this year, of which period romantic action drama ‘Virata Parvam’ is currently playing in theatres. Sai Pallavi played the lady lead opposite Rana in this film that is set in the Telangana region during the 1990s amidst the Naxalite movement.

