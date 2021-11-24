Amazing! Big-budget movies that are set to release in December 2021

MUMBAI: Fans have been waiting to see their favourite stars on the big screen ever since the start of the pandemic. With the theatres being open now, the audience has been heading to the theatres to see the films. Many stars like Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others have their mega films ready for release. We bring to you some of these superstar's films that are all set to release on the big screen in December 2021.

1) Tadap

Tadap is directed by Bollywood director Milan Lutaria. Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty will be seen in the leading roles. This will be Tara Sutaria’s third film after SOTY 2 and Marjaavan. Ahan is making his debut with Tadap. The film is all set to release on 3rd December 2021.

2) Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas is a crime thriller featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh. If the sources are to be believed, the story will serve as a spin-off of the thriller film Kahaani. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will be released along with Tadap on the 3rd December this year.

3) Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

The film has been the talk of the town ever since the theatrical trailer of the film has come out. The lead stars of the film are Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The songs of the film are out and have been ruling the charts since the time they have been released. The music of the film is given by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are written by IP Singh and Priya Saraiya. The film is scheduled to release on 10th December 2021.

4) 83

The story of the film is of the Indian Cricket Team, which won the first World Cup for the country in the year 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Deepika Padukone, and many others. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the pandemic. But now the audience will finally get to see the film on the 24th December 2021.

5) Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re will see Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush in the lead roles. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. This will be South superstar Dhanush’s second with Aanand after Raanjhana. The film is scheduled to release on the silver screen on 24th December 2021.

6) Jersey

The film will be starring Shahid Kapoor along with Mrunal Thakkar. The film is the remake of the Telugu film with the same name. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who also directed the Telugu version of the film. The theatrical trailer of the film was released on 23rd November 2021. It is all set to release in the theatre on 31st December 2021.

