Amazing! Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Others Unveil Intense First Look From 'Showtime'

MUMBAI: The anticipation for the upcoming series 'Showtime' rises as the first look featuring Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran is unveiled. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is set to air on Disney+Hotstar, promising a captivating exploration of the unseen world behind the camera.

The intense looks of the cast members have sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the official Instagram handle of Disney+Hotstar with heart emojis and words of admiration. Mouni Roy, in particular, received praise for her journey from a background dancer to a prominent Bollywood actress.

Karan Johar, one of the key figures behind 'Showtime,' shared his enthusiasm for the series, emphasizing its portrayal of power struggles within the showbiz industry. The show aims to draw and cross battle lines, providing a compelling narrative that captures the attention of the audience. Karan Johar expressed his confidence in Disney+Hotstar as the ideal partner to bring this impactful story to the viewers.

Emraan Hashmi, reflecting on his experience with the show, highlighted how 'Showtime' resonated with him on various levels, given his long-standing tenure in the industry. He acknowledged Disney+Hotstar and Dharmatic Entertainment as quality storytellers, expressing excitement about diving deep into the behind-the-scenes tales of Bollywood. Emraan Hashmi assured the audience that the series would offer a revealing glimpse into the industry's closed doors.

As the series gears up for release, 'Showtime' is poised to satisfy the audience's curiosity about the intriguing dynamics within the entertainment world.

Credit: News 18