Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming back with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Earlier, we had reported about the release date of Khichdi 2 which was announced. According to the update, it was informed that the movie will release on Diwali this year. The announcement video was just 45 seconds, and it made everyone laugh out loud.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie will be seen once again in this upcoming movie.

Now, things have got more interesting as the day for Khichdi’s 2nd part is coming closer. The makers just released a trailer announcement post on Instagram.

As we can see in the trailer announcement, they have informed about the trailer release date, 1st November and also about the movie release date, 17th November. We can also see the name of the second part, Khichdi: Mission Paanthukistan.

