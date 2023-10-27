Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed

Things have got more interesting as the day for Khichdi’s 2nd part is coming closer. The makers just released a trailer announcement post on Instagram.
movie_image: 
Khichdi

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are coming back with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Earlier, we had reported about the release date of Khichdi 2 which was announced. According to the update, it was informed that the movie will release on Diwali this year. The announcement video was just 45 seconds, and it made everyone laugh out loud. 

Also read -Hilarious! Khichdi 2 to release on THIS date; the announcement video will make you laugh out loud

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, will be seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie will be seen once again in this upcoming movie.

Now, things have got more interesting as the day for Khichdi's 2nd part is coming closer. The makers just released a trailer announcement post on Instagram.

Check out the post shared by Taran Adarsh on his Instagram profile:

As we can see in the trailer announcement, they have informed about the trailer release date, 1st November and also about the movie release date, 17th November. We can also see the name of the second part, Khichdi: Mission Paanthukistan.

Also read -Exclusive! Actress Flora Saini confirms being a part of Khichdi 2

Looks like this one’s not going to fail to tickle our bones. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

