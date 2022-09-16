Amazing! Lillete Dubey never had a fan moment like Shreya Dhanwanthary, not even when she met THESE TWO iconic actresses

MUMBAI: Lillete Dubey is an Indian actress and theatre director who has worked in both Indian and international theatres. She has also done tons of projects on Television and films in Hindi and English. Dubey began her career in Delhi with Barry John, and she was a founding member of his group, Theatre Action Group, in 1973. She founded her own theatre company, The Primetime Theatre Company, in 1991.

She is best known for her roles in films such as Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bow Barracks Forever (Best Actress Filma Madrid International Film Festival), 3 Days to Go (Best Actress Simon Sabela Awards, KZN South Africa), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (BAFTA- Best Ensemble Cast) and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (BAFTA- Best Ensemble Cast), and Sonata.

Shreya Dhanwanthary, on the other hand, is a super talented actress who has worked in Hindi and Telugu films and web series. She made her breakthrough in 2019 as Zoya in the web series The Family Man, and she later received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal of a journalist Sucheta Dalal in Sony LIV's web series Scam

Recently, tellychakkar got in touch with both the actresses where we asked about everything that they love and everything that’s favourite to them. So let’s check that out below:

Favourite dialogue from your favourite film would be?

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s reply was – “hasta la vista, baby” from the Hollywood film Terminator whereas Lillete Dubey’s reply was about her dialogue in Jism.

Your favourite dish that you can eat anytime of the day?

Shreya’s favourite is her mom’s daal whereas Lillete’s favourite is fish and chips.

Your favourite go-to places in Mumbai?

Lillete – Marine Drive because I stay very close to that. I think it’s the whole fort part around me where I stay, including the gateway of India. I could wander all these places because I stay 2 minutes behind the Taj so yes that whole area is beautiful.

Shreya – Same, that town part is my favourite too. I mean she stays like 2 mins away while I stay like 2 and half hours away and it feels so different when you’re there. I mean it feels like the real Bombay when you’re there. So that and then there’s this restaurant called ‘Shree Thakkar Bhojnalay’ in Kalbadevi which is one of my favourite places on the planet.

Lillete – Yeah for me it’s Trishna which is around the corner.

A line or word that you speak a lot?

Shreya – This interview, you should repeat it and hear what we have said quite often but I think I say “Like you know”, I think I shouldn’t say that. I think it’s a disgusting habit but that is what I repeat.

Lillete – My kids will tell you. I have no idea.

A habit from childhood that you still have?

Shreya – I drink boost everyday, even now.

Lillete – Well mine would be to drink lassi everyday because I’ve been having lassi since I was a kid. Every lunch time I need to have a nice glass of chaas or lassi.

A time when you guys had your fan moment?

Shreya – Oh I freaked out when I saw this band that I love, Mutemath, And Poets Of The Fall, I freaked out both those times. Because I was hoping that one of them would fall in love with me.

Lillete – Actually two. I’m very strange. I admire a lot of these actors tremendously for their talent but I don’t have this tongue tied type of fan moment. But the closest I came was when I was very young in Delhi and the Beatles came there. So I used to hang around and they were staying in the Oberoi. And you couldn’t see them but I hung around and I knew some of the management people. I’m talking of the time when I was like in my teenage years and one day they came down to the lobby and I didn’t even speak to them but they were right in front of me. Another time, not tongue tied, but because of my sheer admiration for them, was when I worked with Maggie Smith and Judi Dench together in Marigold Hotel. Not the others but these two names. We talked about a lot of things, we talked about theatres and it was so real and wonderful and they both are just so brilliant as actresses. Wouldn’t say that it was a fan moment but I would certainly say that I was overwhelmed.

You can surely watch the Interview below