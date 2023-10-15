Amazing! Mumbai Diaries 2 fame actress Konkona Sen Sharma praises OTT for providing actors a platform to shine; Says ‘We’re lucky…’

MUMBAI: Nothing compares to the experience of watching a major motion picture in a theater. The ability to view a show in the comfort of their homes at their own pace and time has been provided to cinephiles, however, ever since OTT platforms began streaming movies and television shows. Everyone eventually started using streaming platforms as their first choice for content consumption. Due to the success, some notable performers began producing content for the web and made their OTT debuts. Konkona Sen Sharma claimed in an interview that OTT has provided actors with a stage on which to display their abilities.

The actress was asked to comment on OTT services during a conversation. Konkona offered her opinion on the situation, saying, “We’re lucky to have these OTT platforms. I wish there were some more actually because there are only around five and it limits because there’s so much content being created.”

The actress added that streaming services have provided performers a chance to flourish and demonstrate their talent to viewers. She added, “But at the same time, I think that there are a lot of actors who may not have had the opportunity to shine in theatricals and cinema and have got these wonderful opportunities to showcase their talent on this platform. Also, in web series what happens is one is able to get into the character over seasons, building upon it, which is an interesting format and we also have a variety of formats really open up and you don't have to stick to only one kind of it.”

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma has acted in numerous theatrically released films. But over time, she also started working on projects for various streaming services. The actress appeared in the medical drama television series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 in 2020. The Lust Stories 2 anthology film, which was made earlier this year and had its Netflix debut, contains one of the short pieces that the Wake-Up Sid actress worked on as a filmmaker. The second season of Mumbai Diaries debuted on Amazon Videos not long ago.

