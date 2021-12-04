Amazing! Nafisa Ali Sodhi starts shooting with Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra for her upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Major Saab actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a post on her social media platform where the actress said she is going to shoot for director Sooraj Barjatya’s next film Uunchai. The actress will be travelling to Mumbai where she will be starting the shoot of the film. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, the actress said that the crew has already started shooting. The cast and crew have already shot a few scenes at Nepal and Kargil. She also expressed her happiness of shooting with Big B after a long time. She had last worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film Major Saab. She is hoping to have a wonderful experience of working with Big B again in Uunchai. Finally Nafisa thanked the director for casting her in the film.

On the work front, she will be next seen in the film Bilal. She has also worked in the Malayalam film called Big B with South superstar Mammootty. The actress has also contested Lok Sabha election in 2004. In 2009, she contested the election from Lucknow, after Sanjay Dutt’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on the basis of a prior conviction.

