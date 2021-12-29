AMAZING: Rajnikanth OVERWHELEMED with Ranveer Singh’s performance in 83’!

MUMBAI: 83' is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. '83 released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of Kabir Khan's '83. The film was released in the theatres on December 24. The makers had organised a special screening for Bollywood stars. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the film on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt too praised the film and Ranveer's performance. She wrote, ''Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film!"

What are your thoughts on the film?

