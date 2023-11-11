Amazing! Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari and Isabella Kaif had a great time celebrating Kabir Khan’s Diwali Party, check it out

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan is an Indian director who is well-known for his movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, New York and many more. The director is loved for his movies and the audience has been waiting for his upcoming movie Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan.

Recently there were updates about Kartik Aaryan’s look in the movie and it only made the audience more excited.

Now, it’s festive time of Diwali and when it comes to celebration, the B-town celebs never look back. Recently we saw how Manish Malhotra threw an amazing Diwali party where all the celebs came to mark their presence with ethnic fashion A-game.

Also read - Really! Did Ibrahim Ali Khan tightly hug rumored girlfriend Palak Tiwari? Check out viral video

This time, it’s Kabir Khan who hosted a Diwali party and we could see a lot of celebs from the Hindi movie industry who came to mark their presence and have fun at the party. This time Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal, Isabella and Sharvari Wagh were spotted coming out of Kabir Khan’s house after the Diwali bash.

Take a look at the post below:

While the Kaushal family looked happy, netizens loved seeing Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari together. In this festive season, a lot of celebs have been attending Diwali parties and are being spotted there.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur while Sunny Kaushal will be seen possibly in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’.

Also read - What! Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes the rumours of Tara Sutaria being considered opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Tell us what you feel about this, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.