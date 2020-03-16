Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charming personality and witty responses. Wherever he goes, the superstar makes everything grander. In 2017, the superstar hosted an event to mark 40 years of Reliance Industries and founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary. During the event, the Happy New Year star spoke to Anant Ambani and appreciated him for his transformation. Later, the actor had a hilarious conversation with him which also included Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed Anant Ambani on stage and said, “Ye jo tum line par laye ho na, use Jio ko bhi badi takleef hai, mujhe bhi bohot takleef hai, kyunki jo hamara jio ka data pack hai aur jo mera six pack hai, tumhare pack ke samne ab chota lagne laga hai.”

To this, everyone laughs while Anant clarifies and says, “Nahi nahi aap fikar mat kariye, main apke industry mein nahi araha hun main yaha hi thik hun, Reliance parivar ke sath,” SRK laughs as he’s relieved and adds, “Thank god!!!.”

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

Meanwhile, SRK recently announced his collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, he’ll be also seen in YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee Kumar’s untitled film along with a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Pointing towards Ranbir Kapoor who is seen laughing with folded hands, Shah Rukh Khan says, “Ranbir sun raha hai tu, dekh rahe ho tumlog, kitna acha bacha hai competition mein nahi araha, lekin tumlog panga lena nahi.”

Credit: koimoi



