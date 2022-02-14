Amazing! These gal pals of Bollywood give us major friendship goals

MUMBAI: People celebrate their romantic relationships on Valentine's Day. From stepping out for dates to sharing heartfelt messages for their partners, celebs indulge in all things special. Let's celebrate the friendships of actresses in Bollywood today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora often hang out together. The actresses have been friends even before Bebo's Bollywood debut with Refugee. Their stunning pictures will make you envious of their bond.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been friends since they were kids. We often see adorable photos of them together on social media. Last year, Alia and Akansha were also seen attending a common friend's wedding in Rajasthan.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debut in 2018. They have become good friends recently. They appeared together on Ranveer Singh's TV show.

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

It has been said that Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu's friendship started on the sets of 'Saand Ki Aankh' where they played the role of two elderly female sharpshooters.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker worked together in Veere Di Wedding. Swara was Sonam's bridesmaid when she tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018.

