Amazing! Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and here’s what Imtiaz Ali and Nargis Fakhri have to share with the fans, check it out

MUMBAI: In today’s date, there is countless content available to watch or stream and the audience are really opened to a lot of different types of content which wasn’t available before. While there is a large part of audience waiting for new content eagerly, there are times when some movies leave such a mark on our hearts and minds that no matter how many times we re-watch the movie, we still want to see more of it.

One such movie in the history of Hindi film industry was Rockstar. That’s right, written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, this movie is no less than a masterpiece which really changed the dynamics of love in cinema.

Be it the actors, the director’s vision, the scenes, the music by AR Rehman or the lyrics by Irshad Kamil, everything was loved about this movie and it really took the audience to a heartbreaking, yet beautiful journey of J.J.

Today marks 12 years of Rockstar and on this occasion, we can see Nargis Fakhri, director of the movie Imtiaz Ali and the lyricist Irshad Kamil sharing their thoughts on Instagram while the audience has gone back in time.

Let’s take a look at what Nargis Fakhri has to share:

As we can see in the caption above where Nargis shared her emotions about the movie and how the time has passed so quickly. While Nargis shared her emotions, Imtiaz Ali shared some unseen pictures from the movie.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Even Irshad Kamil, the brain and heart behind the lyrics that got us so mesmerized, wished Rockstar on his Instagram profile, check it out below:

